Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.10. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $11.87.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.62). As a group, research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adverum Biotechnologies

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $171,666.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,722,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,689.21. This trade represents a 1.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 148,123 shares of company stock valued at $714,040 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,696,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 366,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 104,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $845,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

