Advisory Research Inc. Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,673,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,905,000 after purchasing an additional 99,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $614,220,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CDW by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,848,000 after acquiring an additional 574,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,414,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,149,000 after acquiring an additional 575,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $148.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.27 and its 200 day moving average is $184.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $137.31 and a 52-week high of $248.12.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.