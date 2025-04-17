Advisory Research Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Distribution Solutions Group were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:DSGR opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.66 and a beta of 0.70. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Distribution Solutions Group Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

