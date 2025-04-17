Advisory Research Inc. Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up 1.6% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,315 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 112,819 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 41,466 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 398,916 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $417,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,252.58. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,264,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,998,993.14. This trade represents a 11.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,409,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,709,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.8 %

KDP opened at $35.11 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

