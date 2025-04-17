Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 43,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $34,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,441,868.68. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $469,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,831.36. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,527 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIC opened at $107.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.38. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $121.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

