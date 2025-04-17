Advisory Research Inc. Purchases New Holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 492,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,761,000. OPENLANE accounts for 1.6% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in OPENLANE by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPENLANE stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $22.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.64 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens raised OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

