Advisory Research Inc. Sells 99,291 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 99,291 shares during the period. Miller Industries accounts for about 3.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $17,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the third quarter valued at $945,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $454.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

