Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 19,041 FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $9,816,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of YMAR stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $24.66.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

