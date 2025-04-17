Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 2,249 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $209.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.23 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $67.61 and a twelve month high of $292.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $2,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,016,895.44. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. This represents a 20.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,810 shares of company stock worth $69,243,820. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wedbush set a $250.00 price target on shares of Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.