Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $68.50 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

