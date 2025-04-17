Advisory Services Network LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.53. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $55.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

