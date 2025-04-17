Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Get Our Latest Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.