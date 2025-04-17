Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $425,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,661 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $269,200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cloudflare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,286,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,516,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $109.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.85. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Baird R W lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.84.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 31,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $3,739,433.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,369,566.90. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $249,010.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,545,250.75. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 561,973 shares of company stock worth $73,056,260. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

