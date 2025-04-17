AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,200 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the March 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AGM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGMH opened at $0.03 on Thursday. AGM Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Get AGM Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of AGM Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.