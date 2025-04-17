AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 10329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOS shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals.

