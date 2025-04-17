Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.93. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,302,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after buying an additional 9,308,940 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,766,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,258,000 after buying an additional 2,993,988 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,875 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.