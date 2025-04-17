Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at B. Riley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.23% from the company’s current price. Q1 EBITDA beat expectations, Q2 EBITDA estimate raised to 439M from 351M

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

AA traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.34. 8,971,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,895. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.17. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.19, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth $308,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Alcoa by 41.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

