Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.71, but opened at $4.87. Algoma Steel Group shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 21,811 shares traded.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $505.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is -17.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Algoma Steel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Algoma Steel Group by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,844,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after buying an additional 1,057,517 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 966,976 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,226,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,084,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 188,695 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

