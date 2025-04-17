Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.71, but opened at $4.87. Algoma Steel Group shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 21,811 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $505.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is -17.54%.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
