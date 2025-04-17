Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALHC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $1,280,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,100 shares in the company, valued at $31,065,513. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $4,393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,132,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,738,370.90. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,181,855 shares of company stock valued at $35,118,912 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

