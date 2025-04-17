Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALHC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.61.
View Our Latest Analysis on Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare
In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $1,280,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,100 shares in the company, valued at $31,065,513. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $4,393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,132,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,738,370.90. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,181,855 shares of company stock valued at $35,118,912 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alignment Healthcare
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.