Ally Financial Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 175,104 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,993 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.