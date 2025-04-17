Ally Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 351,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,035,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $213,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,883.75. This trade represents a 65.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total transaction of $1,783,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,243,053.80. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,505 shares of company stock worth $2,127,182. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $544.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.59.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $538.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $418.60 and a 52-week high of $555.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.08%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

