Ally Financial Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ally Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.8% of Ally Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Adobe by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 467,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $207,674,000 after acquiring an additional 179,481 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Adobe by 755.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,097.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.27.

Shares of ADBE opened at $344.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.79 and a 200-day moving average of $452.66. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

