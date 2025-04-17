Ally Financial Inc. Has $67.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.3% of Ally Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $67,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 10,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,142,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 601,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,275,000 after acquiring an additional 81,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IJR opened at $95.28 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

