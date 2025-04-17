Ally Financial Inc. Purchases 9,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $135.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

