Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,283,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,384,000 after purchasing an additional 337,031 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 77,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,823,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,346,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.9 %

GOOGL opened at $153.33 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.53 and a 200-day moving average of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $229.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,663 shares of company stock worth $20,286,447. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.