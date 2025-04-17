Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,760 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 32,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.55. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alta Equipment Group news, COO Craig Brubaker sold 5,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,200. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.