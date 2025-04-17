Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Down 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 2,834,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,131,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 184,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 146,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 145,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,128,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 637,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,861,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 1,294,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

