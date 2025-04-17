Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 465.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 950,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,000 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 5.8% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $172,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 106,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,737 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,606 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $169.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $137.60 and a one year high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. BTIG Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim cut Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.40 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.91.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $18,252,574.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 321,774 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,704.62. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $16,541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,543,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,132,981.56. This trade represents a 2.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,039,318 shares of company stock valued at $181,925,602. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

