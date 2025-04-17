Altshuler Shaham Ltd Grows Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Pinterest by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,701,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,985 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,237,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Pinterest by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,544,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,788,000 after buying an additional 1,962,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $3,180,906.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,497.84. This trade represents a 94.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 12,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $395,036.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,510 shares in the company, valued at $7,367,162.40. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,686 shares of company stock worth $14,797,342. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pinterest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

