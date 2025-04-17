Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $557,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,300,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $48,369,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $554,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,291.12. The trade was a 29.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

