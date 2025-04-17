Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $902,000 Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $87.19. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

