Altshuler Shaham Ltd Lowers Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $911,000. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,341.88 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,337.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,616. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total value of $1,335,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,147 shares in the company, valued at $127,042,177.34. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $167,165,496 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,467.00.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

