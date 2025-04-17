Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 2,000 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,414,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118,234 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,938,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,562,412,000 after purchasing an additional 408,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,982,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,123,000 after purchasing an additional 238,705 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,023,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,352,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shell by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,045,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,772,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $64.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

