Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 25,267 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,267 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,155,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,420 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 367,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 487,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after buying an additional 273,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

