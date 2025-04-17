Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 655,000 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,000 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 1.2% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $36,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 205,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Nutrien by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,523,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Promethos Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 146,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE:NTR opened at $53.28 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $60.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.12%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

