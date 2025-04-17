Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Truist Financial

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMTM has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

AMTM opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amentum has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amentum will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,542,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,888,000 after buying an additional 2,529,173 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amentum by 10,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,787,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,319 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,856,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055,638 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,414,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,097 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Amentum by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

