Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.74. 240,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 489,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Baird R W cut Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $532.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.31 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,526.46. This trade represents a 24.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,974.26. The trade was a 2.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 and have sold 40,085 shares worth $843,378. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 731.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 230,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 202,970 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 112,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.