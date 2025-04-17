American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEO. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

