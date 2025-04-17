American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600,000 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the March 15th total of 10,630,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $105.92 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $79.85 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

