American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 576.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $146.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.53 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.34.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

