Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Amplifon Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $687.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.52 million. Amplifon had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.58%.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

