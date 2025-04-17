Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ero Copper FY2026 Earnings

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.44. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.83.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

TSE:ERO opened at C$15.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.86. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$13.17 and a twelve month high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

