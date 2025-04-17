Analysts Issue Forecasts for FDMT FY2026 Earnings

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.82) for the year. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

FDMT opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $134.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.89. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $28.93.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 504,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,790,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2,084.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 448,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 428,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 208,021 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

