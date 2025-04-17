Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hudbay Minerals Q1 Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of HBM opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.007 dividend. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,267,805 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,852,000 after acquiring an additional 255,191 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,662,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,815,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 314,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,149,134 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,065,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,342,000 after purchasing an additional 374,258 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

