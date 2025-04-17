Analysts Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Target Price at $70.03

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Glj Research increased their target price on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.54 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dantai Capital Ltd raised its position in Cameco by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 111,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

