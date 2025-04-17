Analysts Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target at $9.21

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNKD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MannKind from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MannKind Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,257,000 after buying an additional 420,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,597,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,366,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,374,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 35,346 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in MannKind by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,887,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,484 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MannKind by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,269,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 798,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. MannKind has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 1.22.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.99 million. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Analysts anticipate that MannKind will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

