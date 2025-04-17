Analysts Set Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Price Target at $9.29

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRA opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 793.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 48,362 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 78,252 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 252,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

