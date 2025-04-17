Analysts Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) PT at $4.63

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRUE. StockNews.com cut TrueCar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TrueCar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup downgraded TrueCar to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TrueCar

TrueCar Price Performance

TRUE opened at $1.31 on Friday. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $114.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.97.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 380,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 73,041 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 15.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 19.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 169.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 81,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

(Get Free Report

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.