Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AAR (AIR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AAR (NYSE: AIR) in the last few weeks:

4/8/2025 – AAR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2025 – AAR had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $83.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2025 – AAR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/28/2025 – AAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $81.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AAR Price Performance

AIR traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.91. 26,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,868. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.68. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.02.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.13 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AAR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $354,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,194,360.80. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48,298 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

