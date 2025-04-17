Analyzing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) & Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Free Report) and Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Nebius Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Nebius Group -4.76% 7.18% 4.00%

Volatility & Risk

Clikia has a beta of 3, indicating that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nebius Group has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

21.9% of Nebius Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Clikia and Nebius Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Nebius Group $117.50 million 42.24 $221.50 million ($0.57) -36.98

Nebius Group has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Clikia and Nebius Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nebius Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nebius Group has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.47%. Given Nebius Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nebius Group is more favorable than Clikia.

Summary

Nebius Group beats Clikia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and changed its name to Nebius Group N.V. in August 2024. Nebius Group N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

